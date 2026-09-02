McTominay says he is fine after minor heart issue requires surgery

Napoli’s Scottish midfielder #08 Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match between Sassuolo and Napoli at the Mapei – Città del Tricolore stadium in Reggio Emilia, on August 23, 2025. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)

Scotland international Scott McTominay said he was feeling fine a day after his club Napoli revealed that he needed surgery on a minor heart issue.

McTominay, who was voted Serie A’s best player during Napoli’s 2024/25 title-winning campaign, spoke to reporters at the professional footballers gala in Milan on Wednesday.

He said that the issue had been known about for some time.

On Tuesday, Napoli revealed that he would be out for a few weeks due to the problem.

“Due to the onset of a mild benign arrhythmia, Scott McTominay will undergo PFA (pulsed field ablation) surgery in the next few days,” said Napoli in a statement.

“He will be available again after the international break.”

McTominay, 29, has been a key player for Napoli since joining from Manchester United in 2024, scoring 27 goals in 82 matches.

But he was off-form in their opening two Serie A games.

He will miss this weekend’s clash with champions Inter Milan, as well as next week’s Champions League encounter with Premier League champions Arsenal.

McTominay will also miss Scotland’s upcoming Nations League fixtures against Slovenia (twice), Switzerland and North Macedonia.

Vanguard News