By Ikechukwu Odu

The Vice Chancellor of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, Professor Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, and the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, have urged the about 4,000 students admitted into various degree programmes in the institution to report lecturers harassing them sexually for appropriate disciplinary actions.

Speaking at the 41st matriculation ceremony of the university at Agbani, Okolie also charged the students to be good ambassadors of their respective families and warned them to shun examination malpractices, impersonation, forgery, admission racketeering, drug abuse, cultism and other anti-social behaviours to avoid being rusticated from the school.

He said: “Any student implicated in any of the above vices will be shown the exit door, and his or her name will be published in the media and handed over to the police and other law enforcement agencies for further action.”

While assuring the students of adequate security on campus, the VC encouraged them to strive for academic excellence, adding that students who score a Cumulative Grade Point Average, CGPA of 4.50 or above in their first year and maintain a CGPA of 4.0 in subsequent years are offered a scholarship to study without payment of fees until they graduate.

In his remarks, the JAMB Registrar, represented by the South East Zonal Director, Ebere Chris-Okeke, advised the students to be of good behaviour, take their studies seriously and report any form of harassment to the appropriate authorities.

The ceremony was attended by all the Principal and key Officers of ESUT including, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof Chike Nwoha; the Registrar, Mr Ambrose G Ugwu; the University Librarian, Dr Jonas Ezema; and the Bursar, Dr Augustine Ojeh; among others.

