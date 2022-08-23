By Festus Ahon

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, decried the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, saying it portends grave danger for the educational development of the country.

Okowa, when he received on courtesy visit, the Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, and His Majesty, Dr. Benjamin Ikenchukwu, Keagborekuzi I, the Dein of Agbor Kingdom in Asaba, said Nigeria needs men and women of goodwill, who would see the various parts of the country as one in order to unite the nation.

He said the nation was in dire need of leaders, who would see the strength in the nation’s diversity rather than using it to divide the country.

Okowa said: “We are now beginning to hear that JAMB and the universities are likely to face issues because of the over six months ASUU strike. If it extends into the seventh month, the implication is that those that would ordinarily have been admitted, would not find space in the universities because the old students need to move up for the new ones to come in.

“So, this could be a major problem for the universities. However, in the state, we have four universities now and they are all fully in session.”

He said the visit of the Kano monarch to Delta was the kind of relationship that would help unite and bring peace to the nation. To this end, he called on Nigerians to see themselves as brothers irrespective of the diversity.

Okowa said he believed in the unity of the nation, saying “Nigeria is stronger together and I do believe that when we learn to love ourselves and work together in the best interest of each and everyone of us, then it would be better for us.

“When we begin to realise this, I am sure that we will build a much better country. It is our hope that our royal fathers will take up the challenge to begin to build the voices of hope, because it is not good when the voices of anger tend to dominate the nation. There are many challenges right now but those of us in government cannot solve these problems alone.

“So, it is our hope that we work together with our royal fathers to provide the solutions to these problems. I believe that these problems can be addressed. It may take time but Nigerians must all agree that we must collectively work together.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Emir of Kano, Bayero, said his visit to the state was to cement the age-long relationship between Kano and Delta State.

Bayero said: “It is a pleasure for me to be in Delta. This is a special visit and we pray God will continue to guide and bless you as governor and Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP.

“This visit is to develop the special relationship that exists between Kano and Delta States. Be rest assured of our support and prayers of success in your political career.”

RELATED NEWS