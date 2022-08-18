•As govs vow to build resilient system

•Universal health coverage can cover 80% of Nigeria’s population – Fayemi

By Henry Umoru & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar111, and Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, yesterday pledged their support for governors of the 36 states of the federal in their efforts to enthrone effective primary health care system in the country.

This is even as the governors, acting under the aegis of Nigeria Governor’s Forum, NGF, vowed to build a resilient primary health care system in their states.

Speaking at the launch of an overview of the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge Fund at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday, the Sultan noted that since health was wealth, he was pledging his support for the successful implementation of primary health care across the country

Similarly, the President, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who tasked the governors on vigorous pursuit of the initiative, also harped on the need to ensure that the programme was implemented for the benefits of the citizens living in the grassroot.

NGF chairman and Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in his Seattle Declaration, said governors would ensure improvement of the governance of the primary healthcare system as a sub national level by fully implementing primary health care under one roof policy, and provide active leadership for primary health care through regular engagement with relevant Primary Health Care stakeholders.

According to him, governors will recruit requisite health workforce to ensure that all primary health care facilities have minimum staffing requirements appropriate for their level, in line with the state’s minimum service package.

He added that they would institute a culture of use of evidence for decision making, by ensuring that data quality across all primary health care facilities was progressively improved.

He said: “We are all looking forward to being the recipient of this fund. The most important part of this whole exercise is getting to the good path, the money. So, on behalf of all of us, the 36 state governors, and members of the Nigerian Governor forum, this is our statement of commitment to strengthening primary health care system in Nigeria.

”Following the induction to the Seattle Declaration by 36 governors of Nigeria in November 2019, the Nigerian Governors Forum, representing the 36 states of the federation, hereby affirm our commitment to strengthen the primary health care system in the country.

”We, therefore, adopt and confirm our commitment in line with the Seattle Declaration. Today (yesterday), we are pleased to restate our commitment to building a resilient primary health care system as evidence has shown that PHC has the potential to expand attainment of Universal Health Coverage to as much as 80% of the population.

“As part of our enduring partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates and Aliko Dangote Foundations, we convened a roundtable on November 12 and 13, 2019 in Seattle, USA, to reflect on the states governments’ development agenda for immunization, PHC and human capital development.

RELATED NEWS