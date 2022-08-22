The Nigeria Police Force on Monday said it has not commenced recruitment process for the 2022 batch of Constables, contrary to a publication by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the PSC had in some sections of the media of Aug. 11 issued a publication on the commencement of recruitment of the 2022 batch of Constables into the Nigeria Force.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the public that it has not commenced recruitment process for the 2022 batch of Constables into the Nigeria Police Force contrary to a publication by the PSC.

“The Police similarly states unequivocally that the advert has no connection with the Nigeria Police Force nor is it in tandem with the Police recruitment process.

“The publication should be disregarded in all its entirety,” he said.

According to him, the website to which the publication refers intending candidates, http://www.recruitment.psc.gov.ng, is not associated with the Nigeria Police Force.

He called on all stakeholders and intending applicants to discountenance the information in both the publication and on the portal.

Adejobi said the website was not the official portal for Police Constables recruitment.

He said the commencement of the 2022 recruitment exercise would be made public via the official police e-recruitment website – https://policerecruitment.gov.ng.

Adejobi said the public would also be informed through the Nigeria Police Force official website, https://www.npf.gov.ng.

He said it would also be advertised on national dailies and official police social media accounts as and when due. (NAN)

