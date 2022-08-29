Rtn. Flora Chinyere Mbaeli, President Rotary Club Onitsha Royal, middle, on her left, is her predecessor Rtn. Nkiru Okeke, and a relation on the right while taking over office from Okeke.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

No fewer than 200 indigent school children will be clothed, provided with school bags and sandals, while over 10 communities in Onitsha North and South will be provided with water boreholes, just as over 500 people who cannot afford the cost of hospital hepatitis test, will receive it free of charge from Rotary Club of Onitsha Royal, Anambra State for 2022-23 service year.

Already the club has given two wheelchairs to two physically-challenged people by the club, just as basic amenities were given to pregnant women and breast feeding mothers in some maternities and at the Basic Health Center, Court Road Onitsha, as part of its resolve towards achieving the projected tasks for the service year.

This was disclosed yesterday by the President Rotary Club Onitsha Royal, Rotarian Flora Chinyere Mbaeli, during her Installation as the 4th President of the chapter, held at Nicholas Place New Nkisi Road G.R.A Onitsha Anambra State.

The four years old Rotary Club Onitsha Royal, the youngest Chapter in Onitsha, even also featured the induction of seven new members the highest in Onitsha, also had lunching of service projects and inauguration of 2022-2023 Board of Directors and award presentation.

Rotarian Mbaeli, a business development consultant and Chief Executive Officer of Synegizer Exclusive Limited Onitsha, said that her administration will provide VIP toilets for some schools without good toilet facilities in Anambra State.

“According to her, ‘Our immediate community is Anambra State and Onitsha axis, it can be anywhere in Anambra State. We also have program for the women. We have program for the young girls, we are going to teach them sex education, how they will take care of themselves to avoid unwanted pregnancy, it will be an open program for them”

An awardee and a facilitator of the event, Hon. Chuks Chinweuba, a legal practitioner said that Rotary Club is more that 50 years in Onitsha and the years has been years of non-stop service to humanity.

He said that one identifiable thing Rotary Club is known for in Nigeria which members from Onitsha and the state in general have contributed immensely is the irradiation of Polio in Nigeria, adding that the club is working assiduously towards providing water to all nooks and corners in Onitsha and the state in general.

“Tree planting is one of the project our brand new President Rtn. Flora, Chinyere Mbaeli administration is going to focus on for the service year.”

Earlier, her sppech while handing over the insignia of leadership of the club to Rtn Mbaeli, immediate past President of the club, Rtn. Nkiru Okeke urged her successor to advance the goals of Rotary Club Onitsha Royal beyond expectations.

Some of dignitaries in attendance at the ceremony were Prof JT Orkar, Chairman governing council Federal Polly Uwana, Afikpo, Ebonyi State, Prof A .U. Nnoyelu, Prof J.C.Orakwe, Prof Emeka Obi, Dr Emman Udeh Akpeh, pioneer District Governor D 9142 and Permanent Secretary in Anambra State, Dr Ezechi Kalu Deputy Rector (Academic) Federal Polly Uwana Afikpo, Dr Uchenna Ugboaja, Mr Peter Lamja Burser Federal Polly Uwana Afikpo.

Others include, Hon Chinedu Obidigwe, Member House of Representatives, Hon Tony Collins Nwabuwanne, Hon Commissioner for local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Anambra State, Hon Barr C.J.Chinwuba and High Chief Engr Johnbosco Onunkwo former gubernatorial aspirant in Anambra State.

