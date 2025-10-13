Rotary Club of Sapele Gateway installs Ayomanor as 7th President

…Promises to “Unite for Good”

By Paul Olayemi

Sapele stood still on Sunday, October 12, 2025, as friends, family, and Rotarians from far and wide gathered at the glittering Tosanat 3 Arena for a night of colours, laughter, and purpose — the installation of Rotarian Churchill Enyerevwia Ayomanor as the 7th President of the Rotary Club of Sapele Gateway.

It was more than just another ceremony; it was a celebration of service, commitment, and the enduring Rotary spirit that has continued to touch lives across the oil city.

The new president, a son of the soil and immediate past leader of the Sapele Legislative Arm, walked to the podium to a thunderous ovation — his eyes reflecting gratitude and resolve. “My goal,” he said, his voice steady, “is to meet all seven focus areas of Rotary and serve humanity properly. Our theme this year is ‘United for Good.’ We hope to unite ourselves as Rotarians and unite our community for good.”

The hall, filled to the brim with elegantly dressed guests and the sweet sound of live music, echoed with applause as Ayomanor spoke about unity, community service, and the journey ahead. Out of the seven major projects outlined for the Rotary year, he revealed that three were already underway — a testament to the club’s readiness to deliver tangible impact.

Earlier, the Installation Chairman, Rotarian Daniel Aghwana, set the tone for the evening, describing the event as “a milestone that celebrates dedication, hard work, and the spirit of service that defines Rotary worldwide.”

The immediate past president, Rotarian Oghenevbaire Ogodo, whose tenure was themed “The Magic of Rotary,” took a reflective tone in her valedictory speech. She recounted the achievements of her administration — from health and environmental initiatives to education support and community empowerment. “The magic of Rotary,” she said softly, “is not in words, but in the hearts of people willing to serve, care, and transform lives.”

There was a moment of laughter and emotion as the District Governor of Rotary International, District 9141, Rtn. Anthony Osaretin, took the stage. Representing Rotary clubs across Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, and Rivers, he described the Sapele Gateway Club as “a shining example of what Rotary stands for.” He congratulated Ayomanor and encouraged him to sustain the club’s legacy of humanitarian service.

Past Assistant Governor, Rtn. Happy Tosan Mene, and Dr. Eburajolo Chris Wale, Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Media, also spoke glowingly of Ayomanor’s leadership, urging him to continue the good work Rotary is known for.

Among the dignitaries at the colourful ceremony were Sapele Council Chairman, Hon. (Chief) Bright Afure Abeke, ably represented by the Secretary to the Council, Hon. Raymond Overah; Chairman of Sapele-Okpe Community, Okakuro Onoriode Temiagin; the Omamigho of Okpe Kingdom, Chief Anthony Aghogho Owumi; Hon. Godwin Atose; and several political, community, and business leaders.

A major highlight of the event was the presentation of Humanitarian Service Awards to deserving Rotarians and community figures for their selfless contributions. Awardees included Rtn. Happy Mene, Chief Anthony Owumi, Dr. Eburajolo Chris, and Hon. Bright Afure Abeke, among others.

As the evening drew to a close, guests mingled, music filled the air, and the dance floor came alive — a fitting end to a day that celebrated unity, friendship, and the spirit of giving.

For many in attendance, it wasn’t just the installation of a new Rotary president — it was a renewal of hope that Sapele, with men and women like Ayomanor and his team, will continue to shine as a beacon of service and humanity.