By Mercy Opara

The 7th annual edition of the Afrcan Brands Leadership Merit Awards 2022 has held with Ocean Glory Commodities Limited emerging as Winner of Africa’s Best World Class Shipping Company of the Year 2022.

An initiative of African Brands Congress,the ceremony came up last week at the Lagos Sheraton Hotel and Tower drawing a gathering of eminent guests from the business community and the establishment.

According to Mr Desmond Esorougwe, a Convener of the event, it is a forum where African brands with recognizable global competitiveness are honoured and encouraged to dream bigger. “The African Brands Congress has become an annual fiesta for the best brains behind the most successful and sought after African brands…We are proud that Ocean Glory Commodities Limited today is being honoured as the leading light, the commendable example for its distinct style of organized managerial and operational performances which made it stand out as a respectable and successful Nigerian shipping and maritime company, and for which it is being bestowed today as The Winner of Africa’s Best World Class Shipping Company of the Year 2022. Congratulations,” noted Esorougwe.

In his acceptance speech, the Managing Director of Ocean Glory Commodities, Mr Peter Cole Chiori, thanked the African Brands Congress and its conveners for the honour and recognition bestowed on his company. He said he didn’t expect the award and it was a pleasant surprise. He said the lesson to take home is that whatever you do please do it well because somebody is watching you and commendation or condemnation might come someday. Our watchword and guiding principle at Ocean Glory Commodities is hard work, to lift ourselves and Nigeria. It is glendening that we receive recognitions, commendations and awards nowadays. To God be the glory” explained Peter Cole.

