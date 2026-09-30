State police: Bago, Tompolo, Elumelu, Moghalu lead debate

Governor of Niger State Umar Bago

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

ABUJA — The debate over the proposed establishment of state police will receive fresh attention in Abuja on Tuesday as the House of Representatives Press Corps brings together political, legislative and security stakeholders to examine the implications of the reform for Nigeria’s security architecture and federal system.

The debate comes as the constitutional amendment bill seeking to establish State Police Services is before the 36 state Houses of Assembly for consideration.

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago; founder and Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo; former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu; and Secretary of the Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill, Nnadubem Moghalu, are expected to lead discussions at the second annual Distinguished Parliamentarian Lecture and Awards organised by the Press Corps.

The lecture, themed, “The Imperative for State Police: Securing Communities, Strengthening Federalism,” is scheduled to hold on October 6 in Abuja.

The event is expected to examine whether a decentralised policing structure can strengthen community security while maintaining effective coordination between state and federal security institutions.

Moghalu, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Planning and Research, is expected to deliver the lead paper titled, “State Police, Community Security and the Future of Federalism in Nigeria.”

Discussions are expected to focus on key issues surrounding the proposed reform, including funding, recruitment, training, operational independence, accountability, oversight and safeguards against abuse.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, will serve as the Chief Host and is expected to outline the position of the 10th House on state police and other security-related legislation before the National Assembly.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu, is also expected to attend the event.