The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria people’s Party in Ogun State, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has congratulated Segun Odegbami on his 70th birthday occasion.

Oguntoyinbo in a congratulatory press release personally signed by him and made available to the media, described, “Mathematical Segun Odegbami,” as an icon, a talented personality with lofty ideas and innovations geared towards improving, developing, and empowering the youths.

“Our Egbon, Segun Odegbami, popularly called Mathematical Odegbami, our own son of the soil, from Wasimi community here in Ogun State, is unarguably a boundless creative, talented icon and inspiration to the youths, not only in Ogun State but Nigeria as a whole”.

“Though he is famous for his achievement in football and the development of sports I want to tell you that, Segun Odegbami is wisdom-wise blessed more than that, he is a star broadcaster, Nigeria’s sports icon, successful entrepreneur, astute writer, educationists, publisher, and sports administrator, to mention few about his divine wisdom and abilities.

“These are glaring and commendable efforts with his ability on various enduring landmarks achievements in the state, such as the establishment of Nigeria’s first multi-sports secondary school, Segun Odegbami International College & Sports Academy in Wasimi, here in Ogun State, while his Private Radio station, “Eagle 7 Sports Radio”, is blasting quality programs through the airwaves from Panseke, Abeokuta, also here in Ogun State to the entire South-West and neighboring cities, a legacy which contributes to the growth, youths empowerments and job creation in the State.

“Indeed, Ogun State and Nigeria owe you a meritorious ovation and celebration on a day like this as a shining star from our dear state, and worthy ambassador for your passion and contributions to national development through sports development, education, and most youth development/entrepreneurship.”

“On behalf of myself, my family, and NNPP in Ogun State, I, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, NNPP guber candidate in Ogun State, at the coming 2023 elections, hereby rejoice and congratulates, our Own Segun Odegbami as he clocks 70 years exactly today, 27th day of August 2022.

“May God Almighty graciously grant you more pleasant, blessed, and prosperous years ahead and favor you with sound health and divine wisdom.”

