Dr Timi Alaibe

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

FORMER Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chief Timi Alaibe, has said Niger Delta development would remain a mirage until its Regional Master plan is reviewed, updated and implemented.

Alaibe stated this in a paper, titled, “Investigative Journalism: Key to Peace and Development in the Niger Delta,” presented in Yenagoa during the NUJ Press Week in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The former NDDC boss who was represented at the event by a former Commissioner in the state Dr. Dickson Achimota noted with nostalgia the master plan, a well thought out document, which was conceived during his stint at the commission, if implemented, would have turned around the fortunes of the region.

His words, “many of you are aware of the history of the Niger Delta Development Commission—an organisation that I played significant roles when it came on board. One of the key achievements of that body in its early years was the conception and articulation of a master plan for the development of the Niger Delta region.

“It was a comprehensive, well-thought-out document that gained local and international acceptance, but whose execution has been put on hold to the point of forgetfulness and neglect.”

Continuing, he said: “People often ask me why the NDDC has not achieved a lot in the transformation of the Niger Delta region. Most times, I refuse to comment on this because I am not in a position to judge anyone.

“But let me say it today that the development of the Niger Delta will remain an unrealised ambition until the Niger Delta Regional Development Master Plan is reviewed, updated, and implemented as dreamt.

“It will take the efforts and determination of government to dust up that plan, including the work done by the Niger Delta Technical Committee headed by Mr. Ledum Mitee and put them to work with an unwavering commitment.

“Niger Delta cannot be transformed with haphazard development ideas. There must be a coordinated, well-mapped out blueprint for such a transformation to happen. There is no doubt that certain aspects of the Niger Delta Development Master Plan need to be updated.

“But the totality of that document is relevant and is waiting to be implemented. I dare say that one of the most important ways any government can show seriousness towards solving the problems of the Niger Delta is to implement the Niger Delta Development Master Plan. Failure to do so implies lip service.”

He challenged media practitioners in the region to help interrogate issues militating against development in the Niger Delta with a view to solving the problems.

“This is where I challenge all of you here to rise up and make this to happen. Ask questions about why this is not happening. Seek answers. Unearth hidden truths. Create awareness. Challenge the authorities with facts. Demonstrate professionalism. Be patriotic in your pursuit of truth. Be decent and uncompromising.

“Remember that it is in the character of those in power to try to hide the truth from the public, but it is your professional function to unearth those truth and make them public as long as they are for public good—as long as they will enhance the welfare of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

RELATED NEWS