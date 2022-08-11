By Ike Uchechukwu,CALABAR

The Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Amb. Wilfred Bonse has promised Cross Riverians to expect nothing short of a new deal under the his party and administration if elected governor come 2023.

Bonse stated this in Calabar on Thursday during an interview with select journalists in a bid to let Cross Riveians know that it was time to allow a fresh party lead them out from where they are to where they ought to be .

He said he plans to do things uniquely and in a more creative way to put Cross River on the path of sustainable development.

Bonse who lamented the present state of affairs in Cross River, noted that he has done some things for the state as a private citizen, he would do more if elected governor.

He said that attraction of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) would be one of the cardinal point of his government when elected adding that tax freedom and the right laws would be used to attract the FDI into the state.

His words :”We are talking of direct foreign investment because the truth is this, any state, Cross River especially, that is wallowing in a very pungent level of debt, that thinks to survive on the money from the center, is simply not ready to grow.

“The only way you can actually do the things we claim we can do is by bringing direct foreign investment into the state.

“It’s not a rocket science. Direct foreign investment comes on two legs: the goodwill of whoever is in the position to attract the FDI and the comfort that you give to the investors that their investments are safe.

“The comfort can be subdivided into other areas: laws are the first point. When you make the appropriate legislation that gives them the confidence that any other government after you will.

“For instance, not sit on their resources and waste all the time they have spent in trying to make sure that some things happen within that time. That’s just one aspect of what legislation can do.

“Also, the enabling environment within the environment that guarantees their physical and personal safety, both to themselves as well as to their physical infrastructure.

“These two things, we will carry them on our shoulders. Anybody who really has the state at heart can find things.

“Let me tell you, there is no local government around the 18 Council areas of the state that does not have sufficient raw material to set up an industrial hub of an international standard which will create jobs, better our economy, accentuate our position on that radar of visibility.

“I’m not simply talking of the same usual creation of companies. I am talking of something that can make maximum use of the EPZ,” he stated.

The NNPP governorship Flag-bearer in Cross River said having worked as a consultant for the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission for some years, he was therefore no stranger to the rudiments of development finance and revenue generation.

He said that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear in moving the state forward.

“I am a consultant. I consult for the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission. That comes with some heavy baggage of experience.

“I have decided to take this foray into politics basically to rescue the state. When I say rescue the state, I choose my words very carefully.

“This is the only state I have. I am a Cross Riverian front and back. I am fortunate to have both parents from Cross River.

“I am here to play my part, to offer my service to the people of Cross River

state towards giving them what I think they deserve.

“Cross River deserves better than what we have. We have been served the very bad end of the stick for too long,” he said

