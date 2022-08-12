•Concludes inbound journey six days ahead of deadline

•Hails Buhari’s support on Hajj organisation

As the 2022 Hajj winds down signaling the commencement of planning for 2023 Hajj operations, the Chairman/CEO, National Hajj Commission, NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan has presented three formal request to the Saudi Arabian authorities.

Alhaji Hassan made the request during the first meeting with the Company of Mutawifs for Pilgrims from African Non-Arab Countries held in Jeddah last Sunday.

The requests are timely communication on 2023 Hajj guidelines; a review of the feeding arrangement in Masha’ir following several complaints of poor meal served at Muna; and a request for quick resolution of the IBAN blockade that deterred some Tour Operators’ pilgrims from participating in the year’s Hajj.

The Chairman also raised the issue of insufficient space and proper marking of conveniences in Muna.Responding, Chairman of the Company of Mutawifs for Pilgrims from African Non-Arab Countries, Mr. Ahmad Sindi eulogized Nigerian Hajj mission as the single most important delegation to the company.

In his words, “Nigeria is very special to the company”.

He lamented that certain things were not done the way the company wanted, but reassured that the pilgrims deserve better service and this they are ready to provide irrespective of cost.Mr Sindi assured NAHCON that 2023 Hajj will witness complete restructuring in contrast to this year’s hasty arrangements.

He also expressed confidence that the Hajj quota will return to status quo ante therefore recommended that NAHCON starts working on the original figure unless instructed otherwise.

He further informed that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had already engaged engineering companies on upgrade of facilities in Muna, Arafat and Muzdalifa. The upgrade will be carried out in phases.

However, his company has sent out a proposal to carry out the upgrade in the interest of its pilgrims even if the upgrade will be only temporary before the phasal engineering project reaches our site.Sindi said the company will next year role out a scientific feeding plan that will take care of quantity, quality and the number of calories contained in the meal, assuring that there will be a pre delivery monitoring where compromise will not be tolerated at all.

He acknowledged that indeed 2023 Hajj preparations has started with the hosting of NAHCON in the finest location in Jeddah.

