Dominic Benard Arumala, professionally known by his stage name as Domben Pen is a fast rising Nigerian musician and song writer.

Domben Pen started singing at a very young age as a chorister in Christ Apostolic Church

Fast-rising Afrofusion singer, Domben Pen has expressed his readiness to take the music industry to the next level and play a huge role in pushing Afrobeats forward.

He’s a graduate of Electrical/Electronics Engineering department, Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo State.

Speaking recently in a closed-door interview with a reporter of one of the biggest entertainment TV blogs, Domben Pen noted that he is a lover of good music, and as such, he creates music because it is what he loves to do.

Domben Pen is also the winner of the 2019 Ambrose Alli University SUG entertainment award as the best male Artiste.

His latest song titled “My Lane”, was released on May 25, 2022.

“My Lane” is available on all streaming platforms and is trending quite nicely. The single is making the airwaves in Nigeria and all over the world, just as he told his fans to anticipate more incredible hits from him in the future.

Domben Pen wants to have a successful career where he can use his gift to influence Afrobeats positively.

Aside from “My Lane,” Domben Pen previously released couple of singles titled, Mercy, Lamba, Teniola,

The raving superstar describes himself as a believer of goodwill, and hardwork. Domben Pen is definitely one of the next big things that will happen to African music, particularly Afro-fusion, and Afrobeats as a collective.

Domben Pen also revealed that he grew up listening to the Nigerian multi award winning singer 2 Face Idibia and Senegalese-American singer Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, known mononymously as Akon

He said, “I want to share my gift and leave my mark in the world of Music in Nigeria, Africa and the World as a whole and play my part in pushing Afrobeats forward

