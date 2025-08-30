Afrobeats rising star, Ayotee joins ranks of Tems, Ayra Starr

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigeria’s entertainment scene has a new firebrand: Ayotee, the Ipaja-born model and singer shaking tables with her confidence.

Signed to WalzNation, she’s dropping her highly anticipated single “Back It Up” in October, a song she boldly says will own the December party season.

But Ayotee isn’t stopping in Nigeria. She’s already lined up a UK tour for October 2025, a move that places her in direct comparison with international Afrobeat stars like Tems and Ayra Starr.

“Tiwa, Niniola, Teni, Ayra, these women inspire me. But me? I’m in my own lane,” she declared.

Industry insiders are labeling Ayotee as “one to watch,” while fans debate if her ambition is confidence or cockiness. But one thing’s sure: Ayotee isn’t here to play small. Her music blends African rhythms with a contemporary edge, showcasing her artistic range.