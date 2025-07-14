Afrobeats meets elevation: DT Brown and Kcee soar with new hit ‘Higher’

By Benjamin Njoku

On April 18, 2025, Nigerian singer-songwriter DT Brown released his electrifying new single, “Higher”, featuring powerhouse hitmaker Kcee (“KCee Limpopo”).

The song-running just under three minutes-combines DT Brown’s soulful tropes with Kcee’s signature energy for a feel-good anthem about resilience, faith, and upward momentum.

“Higher” has already made waves on the scene.

Gathered attention on Shazam’s Top 200 Nigeria charts, where it reached #21-an impressive feat for a fresh release. Praised on Instagram as “a dope record… repping the roots loud and clear,” and featuring hot takes like “Na big men song be this” and “gyration just got sweeter with Higher”.

Written by DT Brown (Ehimhen Brown Christopher) and Kingsley “Kcee” Okonkwo, and produced by the acclaimed Jaysynths, “Higher” layers inspiring lyrics over an AfrobeatGospel fusion. The

hook-“Everyday we going higher o”-captures its core message: perseverance, confidence, and spiritual ascension.

DT Brown says: “This track is a declaration-no matter where you come from, you’re destined to rise.” Kcee shares: “It was an honor to bring my roots and energy to ‘Higher.’ It’s music for the soul and for the dance floor.”

“Higher” is available globally across all major platforms, including Apple Music and Shazam. Listeners are already adding it to key Afrobeat playlists and sharing rave reviews.