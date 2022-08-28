.

By Ezra Ukanwa, ABUJA

AS part of efforts to curb insecurity in Nigeria, a rights group, Gender Strategy Advancement International, GSAI, yesterday, called on the Federal Government, FG, to make discernible efforts in integrating women in the fight against insurgency in Nigeria.

This was even as it lamented the sheer neglect of women, adding that women and girls make up 79 per cent, which is about 2.5milion displaced people in Nigeria.

The Executive Director, GSAI, Adaora Onyechere, made this call during an art exhibition on women for peace and arts, and the official launch of the GSAI baseline report, in Abuja.

Onyechere, however, drew the attention of the FG to the fact that, although the country had developed a National Action Plan, NAP, in a bid to fulfill the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, said the effort has not been lucidly reflected in the ongoing armed conflict between the Nigeria state and Boko Haram, among other Insurgents.

According to her, the Nigerian government made no discernible efforts to integrate women in counter insurgency operations forgetting the fact that women are reputed enablers of insurgents’ activities and therefore should constitute a strong target in the deradicalisation, disarmament and reintegration processes considering their huge but different power base spanning the socio, economic, cultural and economic bases.

“Although the country has developed a National Action Plan to fulfil the UN Security Council Resolution 1325, this is not reflected in the ongoing armed conflict between the Nigerian state and Boko Haram. For example, while women and children are most affected by the insurgency, there are few women involved in COIN operations, with government forces estimated to be 98 percent male”, she added

She said that women play diverse roles in support of or as part of terrorist and extremist groups, just as they also contribute to actions and strategies to counter and prevent terrorism and violent extremism in their communities, countries and across the world.

Her words: “Women and girls are not only victims of terrorist and extremist acts. They too play diverse roles in support of or as part of terrorist and extremist groups, just as they also contribute to actions and strategies to counter and prevent terrorism and violent extremism in their communities, countries and across the world.

“Women want to be consulted and involved in the analysis of the root causes of violent extremism and terrorism, and they want to be represented in mechanisms and structures to counter terrorism-including in national security agencies.”

Commending activities of GSAI, the first lady of Bauchi state, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, while bemoaning the security situation of the country, said havoc perpetuated by insurgents have destroyed the lives of people, especially women who are the most vulnerable.

She went further to draw the attention of all critical stakeholders to give more attention to root causes of vices of insecurity with a view to finding lasting solutions.

She, therefore, called on all Nigerians to play effective roles in the fight against insurgency, adding that the government should intensify efforts.

“It’s quite unfortunate that most of the part of the country over the years, are facing security challenges including terrorism, banditary, pipeline vandalism among other violence and crimes.

“The negative development has continued to create havoc to the lives of people, especially women who are most vulnerable. International day of rembarance and attributes of the victims of terrorism is quite imperative as it aims at promoting protecting the full enjoyment of their human rights and fundamental freedom.

“I will at this juncture, draw the attention of all the relevant stakeholders to give more attention to root causes of such vices with a view to finding lasting solutions to the insecurity bedeviling most of our communities. Investigations reveal how some factors contribute to escalations of crimes such as terrorism, rape, baditory and violence.

“The fight against banditry, kidnapping and terrorism should be a collective responsibility Although government has the higher responsibility, parents and other well meaning citizens have a great role to ply in that direction”, she said

