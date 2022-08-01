By Chris Onuoha

A civil liberty and human rights group, Watch Africa Civil Society Organization, (WACSO) has called on the Head of Civil Service of the Federation to set up a probe to accentuate the activities of Odejinmi Adebayo Olusanjo, while in and out of service, alleging his interference in the group’s investigative duties.

WACSO, whose key interest is to fight corruption and promotion of good governance has submitted a letter to the Head of Civil Service of the Federation informing him of the not too clear activities of Olusanjo who retired recently from the service.

In a letter forwarded to the Head of Service of the Federation and made available to Vanguard, with the organisation’s reference number WA/NGOs/ CGA/22, dated 22/7/22, the group seeks Head of Service’s intervention in the matter.

According to the group secretary, Nathaniel Idoghor, “Odejinmi is interfering presently with an investigation been carried out by our organisation on IPPIS officers that uses the IPPIS platform for corrupt practices. In the course of our investigations, we found out that Olusanjo was given some slots in the ongoing recruitment exercise by some of government agencies, as part of a retirement incentives which we consider as an action against the interest of Nigeria Civil and public service act,” Idoghor said.

Idoghor noted that the group has respectfully requested that the Head of Civil Service of the Federation to consider and direct the EFCC and ICPC to engage Odejimi Olusanjo, to unravel any discrepancy in the alleged actions to clear the air.

Meanwhile a call was put through to the office of the Head of Service in Abuja which was confirmed and acknowledged on the receiving of the letter for action.

