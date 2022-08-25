Fans have questioned Nollywood Actress and Lagos state deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Funke Akindele for featuring another man that’s not her husband in her 45th birthday dance video.

Funke Akindele celebrated her 45th birthday on Wednesday and her estranged husband, JJC Skillz surprised many with his sweet birthday message to the mother of his twin boys but was, however, absent from the birthday party.

JJC Posting a video collage comprising of his favourite moments of Funke and their twin boys, with a soundtrack of a professing love song, the music producer wrote “Happy birthday my darling mama ibeji, I pray for our children to embody the goodness of God and be a blessing to generations. Today is your day to celebrate and live to the fullest, Long life and prosperity.”

However, Funke shared a creative video of herself featuring popular Instagram influencer known as Tom who has also featured several celebrities like RMD and others in dance skits.

Watch Funke’s dance video below:

Fans didn’t find it funny as many trooped into her comment section to question her.

See comments below:

One Favour asked “who is this man again? Have you quickly replaced JJC?”

One Ajibade Babs wrote, “That man behind you should be your husband, your backbone, the crown of your head, your soul mate, and all in all, let’s stop looking for perfect men or women, and let’s exercise love and forgiveness in our marriage as long as the violence is not included.”

One Tasha wrote “Our incoming deputy Governor, please clarify who this man is abeg”

One Emma wrote “when I first saw the video, I thought it was her husband at first, till I looked well and saw it was another man. It is well o”

Recall that Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz announced separation from Funke Akindele in July.

In his post announcing their separation, the veteran hardcore rapper said the last two years had been difficult and that Funke Akindele asked him to move out of their home three months ago.

“Dear Friends and family, I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted, we shared a lot of things together and have created two beautiful children.

“The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now.

“Three months ago and at Funke’s insistence, I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship.

“I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives.

“We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other.”

