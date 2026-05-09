Video: Bovi recreates viral Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham snub at AMVCA

Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha stirred reactions at the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards after recreating the viral moment involving Nollywood stars Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham.

During their hosting segment at the awards ceremony on Saturday, the duo dramatized the controversial exchange that trended online following the premiere of The Return of Arinzo.

Bovi and Nomzamo Mbatha recreate the viral moment between Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham at the AMVCA12



Not funny to me sha. pic.twitter.com/6hN5qSM5V8 — Metro Naija (@metronaija) May 9, 2026

In the skit, Mbatha played Akindele, while Bovi took on the role of Abraham and jokingly referenced the widely discussed incident.

“Aunty, aunty Funke… mtcheeww. If I ever present award to you, call me bastard,” Bovi said jokingly, drawing loud laughter from the audience.

The playful reenactment was a nod to a viral video from the premiere of The Return of Arinzo, which appeared to show Akindele ignoring Abraham during greetings at the event held at Balmoral Event Centre.

In the clip, Abraham was seen greeting actresses Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe and others before approaching Akindele, who appeared not to acknowledge her.

The incident sparked widespread debate on social media, particularly as it came just weeks after Akindele publicly called for greater unity and collaboration within the Nigerian film industry.

Vanguard News