By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

A teenager, Mildred Joshua Ebuka who went missing in Lagos has been found in Bauchi State, Bauchi police revealed on Friday.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday by Bauchi Command PPRO, Ahmed Wakil, the teenager is in good condition and will be united with her family soon.

He said that the teenager had been found at a bus park and was brought into police custody by a Good Samaritan as the environment was strange to her.

“It is with utmost gratitude to GOD Almighty that Bauchi State Command (announce that we) have located the parent of Mildred Joshua ebuka (not her real name). She will be reunited with her family in good health condition,” he said.



In an earlier appeal, the police had tasked the public to help locate her parents.

Few hours later the police spokesperson SP Wakil gave an update that her parents were on their way to Bauchi as investigations into the matter continue.

Vanguard learned from a source that the 17-year-old Mildred had left her home in Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday to deliver a wig cap to her aunt’s friend in Ikorodu but on the way, she boarded a danfo bus not far from her home before her disappearance and subsequent appearance in Bauchi.

Vanguard News Nigeria

