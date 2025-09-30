Police probe mysterious death of Bauchi lady

The Police in Bauchi have begun an investigation into the death of a 24-year-old lady, Fatima Mohammed, in the Yelwa area of the metropolis.

Mr Ahmed Wakil, the spokesman of the command, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Bauchi.

“Fatima, daughter of Salihu Mohammed Chimo, 62, of the Federal Polytechnic Staff Quarters, Bauchi, went missing on September 24, 2025, after she was sent to buy groceries at Birshin Fulani.

“On September 29, at about 12:30 p.m., the Command received a distress call from the Village Head of Birshin Fulani, reporting the discovery of a decomposing female body in a maize farm near the staff quarters,” he said.

Wakil said operatives of the command visited the scene and identified the body of the missing lady, adding that the deceased’s bag and groceries were found beside her.

He said the corpse was referred to the Federal Polytechnic clinic, where a medical practitioner confirmed her death, and the corpse was released to the family for burial.

The spokesman stated that the Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has established a special homicide team to investigate the case.

