By Esther Onyegbula

Certified Institute of Sports Management (CISM) Nigeria, has appointed the National President of Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Engr. (Chief) Giandomenico Massari (FCISM), as the new President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the institute.

A statement from the institute, signed by the Registrar and Secretary of the Governing Council, Rev. Dr. Stanley Ihedigbo (FCISM), indicated that the appointment is effective from Monday, August 1st, 2022.

The professional institute established to professionalise sports management and create dynamism in sporting activities in line with global trends is the first in Africa, for the development and management of human capacity in sporting activities in Nigeria.

Prior to this announcement, Engineer. Massari was the First Vice President and Vice Chairman of the Governing Council of the institute. He joined the sports management institute in 2021 and has been supporting the growth of CISM. He is an executive member of Africa Cycling Federation and has contributed not in small measure in the development of cycling in Nigeria.

Massari was born on the 22nd November 1954 in Ancona, Italy and he has Higher National Diploma ( HND) in marine engineering in 1974 from Italy, a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Engineering in 1984, Masters of Science in Electronic Engineering in (Computer and Automation) 1991 UK.

He is a member of various professional bodies both in Nigeria and overseas, which are, a member, of the National Society of Chartered Chief Engineers Captain (Italy), a member, Internet Society (USA) and a senior member, of the Institute of Electrical/Electronic Engineering (USA).

He is also a senior member of, America Society for Quality (USA), a Fellow of, Nigeria Society of Nigeria and registered member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineers in Nigeria.

The sports administrator was conferred the chieftaincy title of Enyioha 1 of Rumuchiorlu, by the Eze of Chiorlu community in Port Harcourt, River States, and B.A Worgu.

Apart from Nigeria, he had lived in South Korea, India, China, Taiwan, Japan and Indonesia.

Massari came to Nigeria and joined DANALEC Limited PH Nigeria and he is the brain behind the establishment of Rumuchiorlu Information Technology (IT) centre.

According to him, “I always say that knowledge is power. Knowledge is the new currency. In the sense that the more you know the more you are valued as a person. For that reason, we established an IT Centre to increase the knowledge of the people in the community.

He is also known to give scholarships to children of the less privileged in the community, from primary school to the university level. Such underprivileged children that he is personally sponsoring in school include are very important people in society.

