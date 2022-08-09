.

By Biodun Busari

A former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha has refuted a claim that said he called the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi crafty.

According to the former governor, the report did not emanate from him adding that it is the handiwork of purveyors who are trying to dent his image.

Ihedioha said this in a press release ‘RE – 2023: Igbos Should Wait Till 2031, Peter Obi is Crafty: Fake News: Please Disregard’ by his media aide, Chibuike Onyeukwu on Tuesday.

The former governor said he did not grant any interview in Abuja or elsewhere to verbally attack Obi.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to another fake news, with the above caption, circulated on some social media platforms.

“This is one of the many orchestrated efforts by political opponents of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON and their collaborators who are afraid of squaring up against him in the coming elections.

“It is noteworthy that, His Excellency did not grant any interview in Abuja or elsewhere as claimed.

“His Excellency is known to acquit himself in the most civil, decent and respectful manner and therefore could not have employed such uncouth words.

“We are aware that the purveyors of these unfounded reports are unrelenting in their desperation to impugn His Excellency’s integrity and reputation.

“The public, therefore, is alerted and indeed advised to kindly ignore and disregard the fake news.”

