Journey to rescue Nigeria begins now — Peter Obi

Peter Obi

By Chioma Gabriel & Anayo Okoli, ENUGU

FORMER Anambra State governor and presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday formally joined the African Democratic Congress, ADC, saying he has been a member of the coalition from inception.

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Obi declared that “2026 will begin a journey to rescue our country.”

Obi, who chose Enugu for the event, also joined the party with Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe, who announced his resignation from his former party, APGA; Senators Victor Umeh and Tony Nwoye, hitherto members of the Labour Party.

Also, former Labour Party members of the House of Representatives, led by Victor Ogene and the YPP member representing Nnewi North/South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Peter Uzokwe, officially joined the party with Obi.

Former governors of Imo State and former deputy speaker, House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha; Achike Udenwa, Sen. Sam Egwu, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, Sen. Gil Nnaji and the remaining member of Labour Party in Enugu State House of Assembly, Harrison Ogara, also crossed over to ADC with Obi.

‘They’re destroying democracy’

Speaking at the event, Obi regretted that people, who benefited from democracy are the people helping to destroy democracy one way or the other, saying ADC would not allow them to succeed.

He said the party is committed to a better Nigeria by staying united to secure Nigeria, warning that “we will resist any plot to rig the 2027 elections.”

Obi noted that the country’s economy was not growing, and yet the nation is overburdened with debt arising from incessant borrowing.

He said: “Today our GDP has gone down, it does not show competent leadership. Unity, competent leadership, commitment and compassion are what we need to change the system.”

According to Obi, they are uniting not to destroy Nigeria but to rescue it from those currently destroying it, noting that it is not rocket science to turn around the Nigerian economy, adding that he has done a lot of study to help him transform the nation’s economy.

He said,“a leader must be truthful and lead by example, insisting that “we can no longer be a country where our leaders tell us lies. We can’t be saying that we are fighting corruption and corruption is there in front of us.

“Nigeria has never seen the type of insecurity we have now. I appeal to all of us to be united and fight this and make the necessary changes. Nigeria is not a poor country; we must change the situation. For us to change it, we must remain united.

“We have borrowed more than any government. We are now called all types of names in the comity of nations because of the bad and incompetent leadership we have.

“All of us have agreed to be a family. We are not going to be a family of crime but a family of change for the good of the country. We are talking to other political parties to join the coalition. We will form a coalition to save Nigeria,” Obi said, and maintained that he has been a member of the coalition from inception.

Obi said, “As the year 2025 ends today, we stand on the threshold of a new year, which we hope will mark the beginning of Nigeria’s long-awaited socio-economic transformation.

“For Nigeria, that moment of decisive action is now. Nigeria is not poor; we are looted into poverty.”

Obi painted a grim picture of the country’s condition, describing Nigeria as “a nation in grave distress,” plagued by insecurity, unemployment, poverty and institutional decay.

He said: “With over 130 million Nigerians living in multi-dimensional poverty and more than 80 million youths unemployed, our people are in persistent agony.

“Nigeria is not collapsing under the weight of its people; Nigeria is suffocating under the weight of impunity and greed of its leadership.”

He argued that the country’s challenges are not rooted in a lack of resources but in leadership failure.

“As a nation, we are not poor; we are looted into poverty. As a nation, we are not broken; we are severely betrayed,” Obi declared, drawing loud applause from supporters.

“We most strongly demand urgent reforms of the entire electoral process. At the heart of our coming national transformation is electoral integrity. We can no longer toy with elections, especially when we see the tragedies of truncated democracies across West Africa.”

‘Attempts to rig 2027 elections’ll be met with resistance’

Obi warned that attempts to rig or manipulate the 2027 elections would be met with resistance.

“The will of the Nigerian people is sacrosanct and non-negotiable. Those plotting to subvert it in 2027 should rethink their actions. Nigerians have endured enough.”

Drawing from his international engagements, Obi cited Rwanda, Indonesia and several Asian economies as examples of what unity and competent leadership can achieve.

He attributed the divergence to leadership choices and national consensus, referencing his interactions with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Indonesian leaders and renowned scholars, including Nobel Laureate Prof. James Robinson.

“Our problem is not ignorance.Nations like Nigeria know what to do to prosper, but refuse to do so. The problem is leadership and lack of unity.”

On FG fiscal policies

Obi also criticised the Federal Government’s fiscal policies, particularly the ongoing controversies surrounding tax reforms.

“It is bad fiscal policy for the government to make the people poorer and still tax them more. Taxing poverty will not create wealth; it will create more poverty,” he said.

He described reports of a forged tax law as alarming. “For the first time in our history, a tax law is reported to be forged.A forged tax regime cannot create wealth and cannot sustain national unity.”

In a major political declaration, Obi formally announced his alignment with a broad opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress, led by former Senate President, David Mark.

“Having been part of the coalition from inception, I now respectfully call on my supporters, the Obidient Movement and opposition parties across the country to join this broad national coalition under the ADC.This decision is guided solely by patriotism and national interest,” he said.

He dismissed fears of political invincibility by the ruling elite, adding: “They have built a house of cards with lies and errors.Democracy offers us the opportunity to reject them at the polls. Our job in 2027 is to vote them out and keep vigil until they are out.”

Ending on a hopeful note, Obi urged Nigerians not to succumb to despair, noting: “This is not the time for silence or ethnic chauvinism. It is time to unite to dismantle the criminal enterprise destroying Nigeria.

“Together, let us move forward with courage, unity and resolve.A new, united, productive and inclusive Nigeria is possible.”

In his remarks, the National Chairman of ADC, Senator David Mark, noted the roles the South-East plays in building the nation’s economy, saying they don’t need to be left out in the scheme of things. He said that ADC would like to see the South-East return to the mainstream of the nation’s development process.

Mark said ADC integrity and transparency matter and assured that the party would provide equal opportunity to all members to achieve their political ambitions.

The motion for those who joined the party with Peter Obi was moved by Emeka Ihedioha and seconded by Prof. Osita Ogbu, former economic adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, after many of them and other stakeholders had spoken.

Roll call

The roll call for the well-attended event include: Sen. David Mark; Simon Okeke, former PSC chairman; who was the chairman of the event; Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South; Sen. Victor Umeh of Anambra Central, and Sen. Tony Nwoye, representing Anambra North.

Others are Sen. Waziri Tambuwal; Former Edo Gov. Prof. Osurnbo, Sen. Gilbert Nnaji, former Govs Achike Udenwa, Okwesilieze Nwodo, Sen. Sam Egwu, Emeka Ihedioha ; Sen. Ben Obi, Okey Nwosu, the immediate past chairman of ADC, Onyema Ugochukwu; Mrs. Josephine Aneni, Aisha Yesuf, Prof. Pat Utomi and Prof. Osita Ogbu.

Also in the group are House of Representative members: Victor Ogene and other Labour Party members in the House, as well as a YPP member representing Nnewi North/South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, and remaining Labour members in Enugu House of Assembly.

I’ll not defect to ADC with Obi — Otti

Meanwhile, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has vowed that he will not join the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi, to another party, saying unlike the former Anambra governor, he was elected as governor on the platform of the LP.

Speaking in Umuahia during the December 2025 edition of his interactive monthly session with journalists tagged “Governor Otti Speaks To Abians, Otti declared that he will remain in the Labour Party to redeem it, stressing that he has no intention of running away from the challenges that have beset the party, but will fight to put things in order.

His word: “If you remember, I joined the Labour Party before Mr Peter Obi. Yes, he communicated to me that he was leaving the Labour Party, and I gave him my blessings. However, I told him I would remain in the Labour Party.

“I told him that I would have to continue the struggle to rescue the Labour Party; that’s the party that brought me to power. But for now, I’m not defecting with him”.

According to him, discussions on alternative political options would only arise after internal efforts to find a way out of the crises in the party have been exhausted.

On his administration’s current revitalising of moribund industries, the Abia governor maintained that the aim is to create more jobs and also improve the economy of the state, emphasising that discussions are ongoing for the revitalisation of moribund companies like Modern Ceramics Industries, Aba Textiles Mills, International Glass Industries, etc.

On the recent invitation to join the APC by the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, Otti averred that he has already made a decision not to be distracted by the antics and commentaries of Ben Kalu.

“You know the quote of that British statesman, Winston Churchill, that ‘you’ll never get to your destination if you stop to throw stones at every dog that barks’.

“His invitation to me to join APC; ordinarily, I would not respond to matters that have to do with Right Honourable Benjamin Kalu, since you’ve asked, the first thing is to thank him for heeding my call during the Christmas period to our people who have the means to extend their consideration to the less privileged, particularly this time.

“To see that he heeded the call and distributed rice and some items to vulnerable people, I thank him for doing that.

On health, Otti disclosed that his administration embarked on the renovation and functionalisation of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) with 200 so far as the target. He opined that 16 PHCs have already been fixed in Bende LGA.

Abia State, he asserted, recently won multiple national recognitions, including Awards for Health Emergency Preparedness, saying that the Awards are a testament to his government’s commitment to healthcare workers as well as to the State Ministry of Health.

On the transport sector, the governor assured that the 20 Electric Bus Scheme that was rolled out recently will continue to offer free ride services till the end of January 2026, adding that the fleet will be increased from 20 to 100 in 2026.

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