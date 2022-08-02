Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday, issued a stern warning to some South-East politicians and elders, who stay in Abuja, the Nigeria Federal Capital, and who engage in some alleged sabotage and anti-Igbo activities, not to run to the South-East to take cover, without bringing along its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, now that Abuja seems unsafe, due to terrorist threats and activities.



Although IPoB did not mention the names of the politicians and elders it was referring to, the group said that the politicians and elders know themselves and should not dare return to the South-East without coming home with Kanu.



A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, titled ‘Don’t Return to South-East, Igboland without Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’, expressed delight at what it called “the fulfillment of the most, if not all the prophecies of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”



The group’s statement read: “As terrorists and insecurity are taking over Nigeria’s seat of power, Abuja, we the global movement and noble family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to remind the so called politicians and elders of Igbo extraction in Abuja, never to return home to Biafraland without Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.



“We express our delight over the fulfillment of the most, if not all the prophecies of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We expect the caliphate sponsored terrorists to take over Aso Rock any moment from now and ensure that Nigeria Government, led by impostors called presidency, don’t exist anymore, in fulfilment of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s prophecy.



“It is crystal clear that these terrorists and jihadists after taking over the Zoo seat of power, will come down to the Western and Eastern Nigeria. We are prepared and waiting for them. The entire South are not safe any more and there is urgent need for the entire south to re-strategize and get the already infiltrated terrorists out of our territories without delay.



“As there is fire on the mountain and Abuja is being encircled by terrorists, we advise Biafra politicians in Abuja never to think of returning to the south east region without coming back with our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The politicians and elders we are referring to know themselves, and what they have been doing against Ndigbo, their interest and IPOB.

They must do all they could to ensure that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu comes back here in the East if they must come home because Abuja is no more safe.



“The land of Biafra and our ancestors will not spare them if they return to East without Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”



being released unconditionally from the DSS custody.

“We have warned our people severally to understand that Fulani people have prepared to take over Nigeria and forcefully islamize the country, they never listened. Now “Ugo Eberela na mgbagbu” the Eagles has perched at the point of killing” in Nigeria and our people will not escape it without the assistance of IPOB and ESN Volunteers.



“All Eastern politicians, businessmen and women, traditional rulers, Senators and Federal House of Representatives, Religious men and women including Governors must ensure the urgent release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as ordered by United Nations, otherwise the land will not contain us and them.



“We have the records of those useful idiots that colluded with the zoo government to kidnap and extraordinarily renditioned Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria, last year June. Unless MAZI NNAMDI KANU is unconditionally released and compensated for the flagrant violation of his fundamental human rights as directed by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, those useful idiots and their generations will have no place in Igbo land.



“We are however giving this stern warning, that if you people fail to heed to this peaceful advise, we shall also never heed to your plea when the jungle matures. Our people and Nigeria should understand that the peace of Nigeria, and especially that of East lies with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. A stitch in time saves nine. We are warning ahead of time. A word is enough for the wise.”

