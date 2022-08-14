The Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media Mr Ossai Ovie Success has reacted to the outburst of a human and environmental justice advocate, Comrade Mulade Sheriff over his statement that “ Delta State sinking”.

Ossai in a post on his social media handles said Mulade is being economical with the truth stating that Delta State is more developed under Okowa .

He expressed dissatisfaction with Mulade statement on Governor Okowa, noted that the past administrations in Delta State did their best and the current administration of Governor Okowa has achieved a lot within the Seven years of the current Administration.

According to Ossai , the riverine community where Mulade came from has witnessed the unprecedented achievements of Governor Okowa not to talk of other parts of the state .

He noted that Governor Okowa has completed the Ogidigben internal Road, Oporoza internal Road, Okerenkoko internal Roads, Burutu township road phase one and two, Youbebe – Biniebi-ama road, Obotobo – Sokebolou – Yokiri road, Obotobo I community internal road, Sokebolou internal road, Burutu Modern Market, Funding of Ayakoromo Bridge project, Ogbobagbene – Ojobo road, construction/renovation of schools.

Ossai also stated that the administration of Governor Okowa has outstanding and legendary achievements across the state .

“The statement by Comrade Mulade Sheriff is misleading and need to be corrected so he won’t continue to be uninformed.

Okowa as a governor no doubt has attained and surpassed the expectations of many Deltans in just seven years of being in the saddle.

The truth is , we are lucky to have him as our governor .

As at today, The administration of Governor has constructed over 1,500 kilometers of road and over 1,000 kilometers of line drainages including the famous stormwater drainage projects to tackle flooding in Asaba, Okpanam, and the Warri, Effurun axis.

Over 200,000 youths empowered to be an entrepreneurs including young girls.

Construction of nine new technical colleges at Asaba, Obiaruku, Orerokpe, Oghara, Uvwie, Irri, Omadino, Akugbene and Owa-Alero has reached advanced stage. When completed, they will bring the total number of technical colleges in the state to 15.

Okowa is a promise keeper because as at today , his footprints are now seen everywhere across Delta State.

If not that Mulade is based in a riverine community, he would have testify to the fact that there is ongoing construction on the Ughelli Asaba dualisation project.

As a medical doctor who knows health is wealth , Governor Okowa has upgraded facilities at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital at Oghara, completed the long abandoned Asaba Specilist Hospital, built a hospital at Abavo in Ika South and rehabilitated several others in Patani, Agbor among others.

In case he is not aware , Governor Okowa has launched the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme for all Deltans with government paying for the Under 5, pregnant women and the elderly in the society. As at date, the Delta State Contributory Health Commission, DSCHC, has a total of 702,413 enrollees comprising Formal Health Plan – 168,516, Informal Health Plan – 11,187 and Equity Health Plan – 522,710 and counting have so far registered for the Contributory Health Insurance and to encourage effective health coverage.

Mulade should seek informations before speaking, I guess he is not aware that Sports Development under Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has received massive boost with the completion of the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba, Ozoro Polytechnic Stadium at Ozoro as well as the succesful hosting of 52 countries for the African Senior Athletics Championships Asaba 2018. The State Government also hosted the AITEO Cup Finals in conjunction with the Nigeria Football Federation and got FIFA certification of Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba as venue for International Matches which led to the succesful hosting of the Cranes of Uganda in an International friendly with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

“What about the multibillion naira Prof. Chike Edozien Secretariat Complex for civil servants, and 8.5 megawatts Asaba Independent Power Plant (IPP) commissioned by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.” he said .

