Maybe I’m just being silly but I really hate it when my boyfriend squeezes my breasts in public and says: ‘Honk! Honk!’ I’m quite heavy on top and this just draws attention to them.

I find it really humiliating. Other than that, he’s really a nice guy. Shall I just let him carry on and grin and bear it for the sake of our relationship?

Judith, by e-mail.

Dear Judith,

When next he tries it, why not give him a kick in the groin area and yell: ‘Boom! Boom!’ then ask him what he thinks?

This is totally unacceptable behaviour, and you need to let him know how it makes you feel.

If he really is the nice guy you say he is, he’ll be mortified that his behaviour has upset you. Hopefully, he’ll learn his lesson and behave. Good luck.

