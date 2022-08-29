.

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has ordered that a self-acclaimed prophet, Enoch Sule, be remanded in a correctional facility for allegedly raping and getting two sisters pregnant.

Sule, who is the General Overseer of Prayer Tabernacle Ministry, Kamurum Bajju, is charged by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with rape.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence is contrary to section 258 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The presiding judge, Samson Kwasu, however, did not take the plea of the accused person for lack of jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Kwasu directed the prosecutor to forward the case files to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned both cases until Sept.8 for further mention.

Earlier, the NSCDC prosecutor, Mr Marcus Audu, told the court that the matter was reported to the corps by the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Kafanchan on Aug.8.

Audu stated that Sule deceived the older sister, 19, into accompanying to the mountain for prayer and fasting.

He said while on the mountain, the defendant instructed the girl to remove her cloth and pray naked as directed by the Holy Spirit.

According to him, Sule forcefully had sexual intercourse with the girl, which resulted in pregnancy.

He added that a month later in April, Sule repeated the same trick on the girl’s 17-year-old younger sister and also get her pregnant.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two sisters’ case against the prophet were filed and read out separately.

