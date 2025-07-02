2 remanded for allegedly raping 2 minors in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu

Birnin Kebbi —A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Birnin Kebbi and presided over by Magistrate Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, ordered the remand of two boys in prison custody for allegedly impregnating, threatening to kill and raping two teenagers in Gwandu’ and Ambursa towns.

Magistrate Abubakar, gave the order after he listened to the prosecutor, Inspector Muhammad Kamba and taken the pleads of the defendants, during hearing in the matter.

Kamba informed the court that four months ago, the first defendant, Faruq Malami aka Maibudare, a resident of Dalijan village in Gwandu’ LGA allegedly assaulted, had sexual intercourse with one Fatima Abubakar, a 14-year-old girl of the same address and threatened to kill her if she tells any body about what happened.

He told the court that the defendant also seized her handset after he had raped her which resulted to a four months old pregnancy.

According to him, the offence is contrary to sections 241,259,378 and 138 of Penal Code of Kebbi State Criminal Law as amended.

Similarly, the second defendants, Aminu Abubakar, resident of Sabon Birnin in Ambursa town was alleged of raping an eight-year-old girl, Aminat Abubakar on 28 June, 2025.

He was arraigned over alleged gross indecency, criminal intimidation, causing hurt, and defilement of a child.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant dragged his victim to uncompleted building where he forcefully sexually abused her, causing injuries, and brushes on her private part.

He told the court that offences are contrary to Sections 261, 241, 222 and 210 of Penal Code of Kebbi State criminal laws as amended.

When the charges were read to the two defendants, they pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

The Police prosecutor informed the court that the Magistrate lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matters and sought for the adjournment of the cases till July 16, 2025, to enable the Police to complete their investigation,while await the Ministry of Justice for proper arraignment.

He urged the court to also remand the defendants in prison custody till the adjourn date.

Magistrate Abubakar in his ruling, ordered the remand of the defendants in prison custody and adjourned the two cases till July 16, 2025, pending the advise of the Ministry of Justice on the matters.