Court remands 10 men over rape of 14-year-old disabled teenager in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Chief Magistrate Court in Kaduna has remanded 10 men in a correctional facility over the rape of a 14-year-old disabled girl in Likoro village, Kudan Local Government Area, Kaduna State. An 11th suspect remains at large.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the suspects repeatedly raped the victim at different times and locations, leading to her pregnancy. She gave birth to a baby boy four months ago.

Prosecutor Inspector Yakubu I. Lemu told the court that the crime violated Section 257 of the Kaduna State Penal Code. He explained, “On October 27, 2024, Usman Yusuf reported discovering that his younger sister, Fatima Maikanti, was six months pregnant. When questioned, she revealed that the suspects had lured her to different places in the village, where they sexually assaulted her, resulting in her pregnancy and the birth of a baby boy.”

The prosecutor confirmed that each of the suspects had sexual intercourse with the victim at various locations, all of which contravened the law.

Trial judge, Justice Abubakar Lamido, said the court was awaiting advice from the Ministry of Justice and ordered the suspects to be remanded at the correctional center until the case is transferred to the high court. The case was adjourned to May 22, 2025.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Rabi Salisu, reassured the public that the state government would ensure justice is served. She expressed concern for the victim, who is now caring for a child she is too young to care for herself.

“The victim was repeatedly raped at 14, leading to her pregnancy. Now she has a baby she cannot care for, as she is a child herself,” Salisu said.

“The Kaduna State government has laws that protect women, children, and vulnerable individuals, including the Child Protection and Social Welfare Law, the Violence Against Persons (VAP) Law, and the Sex Offender Registry, where the names of offenders are registered to serve as a deterrent to others. This case is especially heartbreaking, as both of the victim’s parents are blind, and she herself has partial vision loss,” said Commissioner Rabi Salisu.

“The victim has now given birth to a four-month-old child. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) handling the case, who is now retired, had initially silenced the case. However, with the intervention of the Commissioner of Police, the case was reopened as a fresh matter, given that the incident occurred over a year ago and she now has a child.”

“The former DPO had arrested the suspects and released them on bail. Since this is a capital offense, bail should not have been granted. This is why we reopened the case and re-arrested the suspects,” she added.

Commissioner Salisu thanked the Commissioner of Police and his team for their swift action in re-arresting the suspects and assured the public that the state would do everything within the law to ensure justice for the victim.

“The state government will take responsibility for the social welfare of both the child and the mother, as she is also a child. They will be under our care for their protection,” she stated.

She also warned the public that the state government would not tolerate any form of abuse, torture, or molestation of women, children, and especially people living with disabilities.