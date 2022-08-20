The congregation of Omega Fire Ministries fell under uncontrollable anointing as the second daughter of its General Overseer, Apostle Johnson Suleman, Divine Johnson Suleman conducted a powerful deliverance during a ministration.

She became a hot topic on social media over her powerful ministration as Netizens who saw a viral video of the said deliverance questioned the possibilities.

The video which is fast making rounds showed his daughter on the altar conducting deliverance for the youths and teens of OFM.

Below are some comments gathered.

terry_ca_: It’s well

biebele_ajijola: Out of the mouth of babes

official_nickson: Only in Africa

visdaughter: He don teach her how to lie Abi?

dannylamangoo: Jokers

READ ALSO:

mr_waju01: Well scripted make that guy Sha no go spoil the guitar, cause the papa go vex o

gregroberto: Make una dey lie for una self

widefish147: Ushers and Cameraman dey resist anointing?

itshytown: Una don start

officialgodsoohpage: Ha this girl is powerful o see falling

melvinn.attah: Holy spirit were no catch camera man that one na Holy Spirit? Dem no born u well to fall with million worth of camera, na u and Holy Spirit go refund the money

chiibekee2808: Dramatic people

Watch video below: