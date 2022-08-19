In her just-released melodious jam, ‘Deliverance’ (Na So), Marenikae harmonizes her sonorous voice with a worthy visual as she tells a story of self sufficiency, love and perseverance

Following the release of her debut project dubbed, Ajebutter, this song sees Marenikae continue on her vibrant sonic trajectory as she addresses socially conscious themes with her usual smooth delivery and visual economy.

Directed by Olu the Wave, the visuals for ‘Deliverance’ https://youtu.be/GRjn33wHsew fuses performance with aesthetics and shows Marenikae in her musical element. Giving even more life to the introspective song, the video is a fusion of color and charisma. Reimagining the visuals of the classics, Marenikae sings against a backdrop of colours, lights and nostalgia. Whenever life comes at you fast, ‘Deliverance’ offers you a way to slow down and restrategize.

“This is the jam for when the tank dey on empty,” she quips, and we couldn’t agree more.

