By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE much awaited 3rd Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM) global migration summit is set to be hosted in Toronto, Canada by the Abedorc Promotions Inc headed by a renowned event promoter, Prince Yinka Farinde.

The summit with the Theme: Exploring the benefits of migration post pandemic era to retool the global economy, is now scheduled to hold October 1-10, 2022.

President/Executive Director of JIFORM, Dr Ajibola Abayomi, in a statement, confirmed that Theresa Jacob, a German and an executive member of the Home For the Needy, Germany has been appointed Secretary in charge of communication for the summit while Dr Williams Azuma Ijoma, a Togo base JIFORM Francophone Coordinator was named as the official French translator.

Abayomi said the summit was put together to enhance the capacity of the media practitioners and other stakeholders on the dynamism of migration and its importance to the development of the economy and humanity.

Bothered about a series of misgivings on migration concepts, he hinted that the JIFORM would present a book on migration reportage at the conference to be distributed to millions of journalists and migration advocates across the world.

The summit will be unveiled by the former Secretary to the Government of Canada who also served as minister of Citizenship and Immigration, Hon Gerry Weiner with the Premier of Ontario, Hon Douglas Robert Ford Jr. MPP and Professor Patrick Lumumba, a foremost pan Africanist from Kenya as keynote speakers.

Guest speakers include the Minister of Labour and Social Security Sierra Leone; Dr Alpha OsmanTimbo; Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Chief Festus Keyamo, SAN; the Director Asia Migration Forum, Mr William Gois; Professor Byron Price from the City University, USA; member African Union Labour Migration Advisory Committee from Ghana, Dr Princess Asie Kabuki Ocansey; the Director Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development, Malaysia, Ms. Philomena Gnanapragasam.

Others are Chairman Nigeria House of Representatives, Hon Tolulope Akande-Sadipe; Partner & Chief Economist, PwC, Dr Andrew.S Nevin; Director Cross River State Migration Control Agency, Dr Michael Nku-Abuo and Folorunsho Abumere, the Chairman Home For the Needy.

Organizations listed for participation included International Organization for Migration (IOM), First Friday, Canada, and Ravyo Travels Limited.

JIFORM with over 300 journalists covering migration across the continents has been organizing an annual global migration summit since its inauguration in 2019.

The body organized the maiden African Migration summit in partnership with the Nekotech Center of Excellence in Accra in 2021 while it premiered the West African Media Migration summit in Togo on June 23, 2021.

The JIFORM Intercontinental Migration Summit is to be hosted by the Medgar Evers College, City University, USA between November 2-4, 2022 in Brooklyn.

