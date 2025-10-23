AI4SID to host “AI for Social Good Summit” in Abuja, May 2026

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Artificial Intelligence 4 Social Impact & Development (AI4SID) has announced plans to host the AI for Social Good Summit in Abuja, Nigeria, in May 2026, as part of a broader effort to promote responsible, inclusive, and people-centered artificial intelligence across Africa and beyond.

The one-day global event will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, innovators, and development practitioners to shape the discourse on how AI can be harnessed for social progress.

According to AI4SID, the summit will provide a platform for sharing ideas, showcasing innovations, and building partnerships to ensure AI delivers tangible social impact. It will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and case studies highlighting how AI can advance equity, sustainability, and human development.

Ahead of the summit, AI4SID has planned a series of preparatory programmes aimed at strengthening the capacity of individuals and institutions to deploy AI for positive change. These include:

A two-day physical training on AI for Social and Strategic Impact (January 2026, Abuja), designed to equip non-governmental organizations (NGOs) with skills to enhance operations and efficiency through AI;

An Advanced AI Accelerator Programme, targeted at transforming fresh graduates into innovators by providing technical training, mentorship, and real-world problem-solving opportunities using AI technologies.

Speaking on the initiative at a virtual meeting, Dr. Kunle Kakanfo, Chief Visionary (Influence & Strategy) at AI4SID, said the organisation’s focus is to position AI as a catalyst for social progress rather than just a technological advancement.

“The future of Artificial Intelligence must not be measured only by technological milestones but by the social impact it creates,” Dr. Kakanfo said.

He added, “With the Summit and related programmes, AI4SID is demonstrating how AI can drive equity, innovation, and sustainable development across Africa and beyond.”

The official pre-announcement of the summit will take place during the AI4SID Virtual Workshop on October 9, 2025, themed “Artificial Intelligence for Social Good: Pilots, Partnerships, Policies & the People.”

According to Liberty Mfon, Digital and Creative Communications Specialist at AI4SID Nigeria, confirmed speakers include:

Emmanuel Edet (NITDA)

Dr. Bayo Adekanmbi (Data Science Nigeria / Equalizer AI)

Dr. Olawale Ogundeji (AI4SID)

Alex Tsado (Alliance4AI)

Dr. Nacoma Okeke (AI4SID)

Dr. Kunle Kakanfo will serve as moderator.

AI4SID is dedicated to advancing the development and adoption of AI solutions for social good within the social impact and third-sector economy. Through a collaborative hub-and-network model, AI4SID connects innovators, communities, and stakeholders to develop ethical AI applications in critical areas such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and public services.