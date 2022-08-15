.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said the call for him to resign as minister, having been appointed campaign spokesperson for All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate was being made by the opposition, which was jittery ahead the 2023 election.

Keyamo in a statement, yesterday, said: “My attention has been drawn to a statement by a certain CSO alleging a conflict of interest between my role as a campaign spokesperson and as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“First, without meaning to demean them, these are people fully aligned to opposition parties but disguising as CSOs. We know them. I cannot recall a single statement like this from these people throughout the PDP era when PDP ministers were fully involved in presidential campaign activities. For instance in 2015, my brother, Special Duties Minister, Kabiru Turaki, served as the Deputy Director-General (North) of the PDP/Jonathan Campaign Council. These characters kept mum.

“So, you can be sure that this is PDP speaking through one of their NGOs.

“Second, I am a full member of my party, the APC, and I am entitled to participate in party activities. My dues to my party is deducted every month from my meagre salary and sent to the party. Being a director in a campaign council is like every other party activity.

“They want to deny me my fundamental human right to freedom of association because I am a minister. Third, there is no conflict of interests. I fail to see any. Am I using public resources to campaign? Not at all.”

