Big Brother Naija’s housemate, Groovy is finally having moments with Chomzy.

After Saturday night party, the duo were seen discussing their budding relationship.

So right here!! Groovy getting loved up!! Chomzy Denied ever kissing Eloswag on anyone. Confessed she has a crush on him!! Phyna Lost 😢😢😢



Phyna and Groovy Chomzy #GroovyMono𓃵 #Kayode Diana and Rachael Hermes Groovy and Phyna #Chomzy #Phyna #BBNaijaSeason7 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Myo1gUlsiz — Warrisi Waley (@AdeWale35018792) August 21, 2022

Groovy is making this new move despite his romantic adventures with another female housemate, Phyna.

Lol😂

These two finally end their conversation on this spot.



Chomzy: Can I go now?

Groovy: oh! And you are making me feel like am the one holding you down.



Give it up for the Multirelationship Man😂😂😂😂.#GroovyMono𓃵 #chomzy pic.twitter.com/cX8Gnh7i38 — Hardeyshinah🌶🌶🌶 (@Hardeyshinah001) August 21, 2022

On Friday night, Biggie made some changes to the houses of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 7 housemates.

He announced Groovy and Deji to swap houses, Groovy was moved to level 1 house and this set the tone for him to build relationship with Chomzy.

When biggie made the announcement, Phyna, who is Groovy’s ‘lover’ broke down in tears over fear of losing him to other girls.

Recall that Phyna moved closer to Groovy and told him of her feelings for him after Beauty was disqualified from the reality show.

Recall Groovy had admitted his feelings for Chomzy during a heart-to-heart discussion with Daniella.

He stated that when it came to his relationship with Beauty, his emotions were in it, and he thought about being outside with her.

He, however, admitted that his feelings for Chomzy is still there.

According to him, with Beauty no longer in the picture, he realises that his feelings for the light-skinned beauty is still there, and he plans to let her know of it.

