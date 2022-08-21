Big Brother Naija’s housemate, Groovy is finally having moments with Chomzy.
After Saturday night party, the duo were seen discussing their budding relationship.
Groovy is making this new move despite his romantic adventures with another female housemate, Phyna.
On Friday night, Biggie made some changes to the houses of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 7 housemates.
He announced Groovy and Deji to swap houses, Groovy was moved to level 1 house and this set the tone for him to build relationship with Chomzy.
When biggie made the announcement, Phyna, who is Groovy’s ‘lover’ broke down in tears over fear of losing him to other girls.
Recall that Phyna moved closer to Groovy and told him of her feelings for him after Beauty was disqualified from the reality show.
Recall Groovy had admitted his feelings for Chomzy during a heart-to-heart discussion with Daniella.
He stated that when it came to his relationship with Beauty, his emotions were in it, and he thought about being outside with her.
He, however, admitted that his feelings for Chomzy is still there.
According to him, with Beauty no longer in the picture, he realises that his feelings for the light-skinned beauty is still there, and he plans to let her know of it.