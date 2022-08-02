By Adeleye Adegboyega

For winning the Head of House, Level 1 House enjoys the privilege of immunity from this week’s eviction.

However, Head of house, Hermes would have to nominate five housemates from Level 2 House for possible eviction on Sunday. After consulting with his housemates, he made the final decision.

In his diary session, Hermes confirmed to Big Brother, the five names nominated for possible eviction. They are Cyph, Christy O, Amaka, Khalid and Phyna.

Big Brother asked Hermes for a valid reason which he duly gave. He said his fellow housemates consider them the strongest contenders in the house and a huge threat to their emergence as winners.

Hermes added that Cyph is very confident as he was a strong contender during the Head of House game. Christy O is very creative and talented, her creativity was evident during last week’s wager presentation as her drumming skills contributed to Level 2 House’s emergence as winners.

Consequently, Phyna is also a strong contender as her strong voice, hype skills, and amusing personality are a huge threat to other housemates. Amaka was a consensus pick by all Level 1 Housemates as she is considered a strong personality with a strong voice.

However, The hard choice for Hermes was his friend, Khalid. The choice was influenced by his fellow housemates who considered Khalid a huge threat to their win. He couldn’t resist their pick as the game ranks over his personal emotions.

As Big Brother formally announced the five names to Level 2 housemates, they became emotional and afraid of the thought of possible eviction.

They are now expected to practice for the weekly wager presentation. For their wager task of the week, the houses have been instructed to create to invent an original sport to be performed on Friday .In addition to creating the sport, the housemates will make a rule book with guidelines on how the sport will be played, and design female and male jerseys.

The mood in the house is tense as housemates continue to “Level Up”.