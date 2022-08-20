.

No fewer than eight villages in Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi have been deserted due to attacks by bandits, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The vilages are Zagi, Tungar Rafi, Tungar Tudu, Keke, Kwaido, Sabongarin Kwaido, Tungar Chichira and Tattazai.

Residents of the villages moved out in droves after bandits attacked Zagi on Wednesday night.

The attack was said to have left three people dead, many injured and 15 others abducted.

The Village Head of Zagi, Malam Muhammadu Lawali-Sule said the bandits stormed the village at about midnight.

He said that the villagers collectively resisted the attackers but were overpowered by the bandits.

The village head said those injured in the attack were in hospital and responding to treatment.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, said additional security personnel had been mobilised to the area to support those already on ground.

He assured that the bandits had been blocked by troops and prevented from gaining access to anywhere.

Magaji-Kontagora advised the fleeing residents to go back to their respective villages and continue with their normal businesses.

He assuried that their lives and property would be protected.

The commissioner of police appealed to the general public to be vigilant and security conscious, and support security agencies with credible intiligence to aid in tackling insecurity.

When contacted on phone, the Chairman, Augie Local Government Area, Alhaji Lawal Muhammad said security had been beefed up around the villages and other areas.

He added that an Internally Displaced Persons camp had been established in the area.

“We must commend the security agencies in the state for deploying security personnel to avert the reccurrence of the incident.

“The security agencies have promptly responded by deploying more personnel and normalcy has now returned to the area.

“I want to call on the people deserting their community to be patient and calm.

“An Internally Displaced Persons camp has been established in a school in the area.

“The government and security agencies are doing their utmost best as they are aware of their plight and will do everything humanly possible to protect their lives and property,” the chairman said.

