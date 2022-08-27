By Emmanuel Okogba

Arsenal will resume leadership role on the league table if they overcome Fulham to record a fourth consecutive victory this season.

Arteta’s side currently with nine points have been blistering much to the surprise of their own supporters.

They take on Fulham who have been equally impressive following their return to the summit of English football.

Line Ups

Arsenal

Ramsdale (GK)

White

Saliba

Tierney

Gabriel

Elneny

Xhaka

Saka

Odegaard

Martinelli

Jesus

Fulham

Leno (C)

Tete

Adarabioyo

Ream

Robinson

Reed

Palhinha

Kebano

Pereira

Reid

Mitrovic

