By Emmanuel Okogba
Arsenal will resume leadership role on the league table if they overcome Fulham to record a fourth consecutive victory this season.
Arteta’s side currently with nine points have been blistering much to the surprise of their own supporters.
They take on Fulham who have been equally impressive following their return to the summit of English football.
Line Ups
Arsenal
Ramsdale (GK)
White
Saliba
Tierney
Gabriel
Elneny
Xhaka
Saka
Odegaard
Martinelli
Jesus
Fulham
Leno (C)
Tete
Adarabioyo
Ream
Robinson
Reed
Palhinha
Kebano
Pereira
Reid
Mitrovic