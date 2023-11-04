Fulham vs Man United: Preview, team news, head-to-head

Manchester United will hope to bounce back after consecutive 3-0 defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle in the last two games across different competitions.

The loss to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup was Erik ten Hag’s eighth loss in 15 games played so far this season. The Dutchman is currently under fire amidst uncertainty over his future.

Fulham, on the other hand, had a much average start to their season and would fight to get one over a struggling United after their 3-1 win over Ipswich in the Carabao Cup midweek.

In the Premier League, they currently sit 14th on the table, just 3 points behind 8th-placed Manchester United. A 2-goal win margin for the Cottagers today will see them leapfrog the Red Devils on the table.

Team News

Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo, Kenny Tete, and Adama Traore are back in training but are doubtful for the game. Issa Diop is ruled out of the game.

Manchester United will be without Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who suffered a hamstring injury during Wednesday’s clash against Newcastle United. Victor Lindelof is also a doubt for the game, but Raphael Varane is back and ravelled with the squad.

Head-to-head

Fulham wins 3

Man United 27

Draw 6

Predicted lineup

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Castagne, Ream, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Willian, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund