•Says over 2,000 pastors ordained

By Sam Eyoboka & Olayinka Latona, LAGOS

THE General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday, disclosed that 82 babies were delivered at the Redemption City Maternity during the 70th convention programme as of Saturday morning.

He stated that 82 babies, 48 boys and 34 girls, had been delivered at the church’s facilities at the camp.

Adeboye, who spoke during the dual Holy Communion/Anointing Service of the ongoing 70th convention of the church, commended all the departments of the church during the thanksgiving service.

The convention, however, came to an end yesterday with the ordination of 2,057 men and women as full pastors.

He said: “Of all the departments the prayer department is number one. They are the engine room of this convention. They prayed earnestly that the Almighty God should keep all the agents of Satan away from us.

“The bandits know we are meeting, the terrorists know we are going to be gathering in millions and I am sure they did not mean us well; but because some people are holding on to the throne of God. We appreciate the Almighty God for His Grace, Mercy, and divine visitation during this convention.”

Earlier, Pastor Folu Adeboye led some senior pastors to anoint more than 2,000 men and women as pastors in the mission.

Adeboye, in his proclamation, said: “I anoint you pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God in the name of God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. The highest office in RCCG is pastor. These people are going to be equal to the General Overseer.”

