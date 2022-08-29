.

Says I know who can rescue Nigeria

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike on Monday hinted on naming his choice candidate he would support in the race for next President of Nigeria as he keeps stakeholders guessing.

Wike during flag-off of project to deliver internal roads for Eneka town, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State said he knows contenders who mean well for the country and would sensitise the electorate to vote them at the appropriate time.

He stated, “Some other people are busy, putting selves together on how they will take over leadership in Nigeria to loot the remaining ones this other people have already kept. I’m privileged to know and at the appropriate time I’ll tell you who these people are.”

Apparently referring to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidates’ slogan of aiming to ‘rescue Nigeria’, the Rivers governor said, “Forget about all these people running around saying they want to rescue or save you (Nigeria). Just watch to see what is going to happen next.

“All of us should be calm concerning what is happening in PDP. In fact, nothing has happened yet. But by the grace of God, something will happen.”

Feeling unfazed by perceived negative media campaigns against his administration, Wike said, “Look at us concentrating in giving our people good governance. What is good governance? Good governance is making the people to be happy.

“Good governance is providing infrastructure for the people. Good governance is not about party. Providing good governance is about leadership. We are here everyday flagging off projects, commissioning projects even though our tenure is coming to an end.

“Now that I have come to Eneka to provide this basic infrastructure, I can come back to Eneka and ask you to follow me, let us go there or let us stay here. Do they have what it takes to come and talk to you? Can they come and talk to you?

“It is somebody that hears from you that you have also hear from. This one you’ve not provided anything for my people, you’ve not asked them what they want, then you want to tell them where to vote.

“So, it is us that will come and meet you and say see where you’ll vote. And I know based on our relationship, since we have not deceived you, we have not told you lies, you will follow us at the appropriate time.”

The governor on the occasion renamed Igwurata-Eneka Road as Sam Mbata Road, promising that the State government would accord due recognition to the paramount ruler of Eneka before end of his tenure in 2023.

Rivers Commissioner for Works, Dr. Dakorinama George-Kelly explained that the Eneka Internal Roads measure 5.3km long, 9km length of drains on both sides and will be completed in five months.

