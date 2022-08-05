.

By Biodun Busari

The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is the best candidate to become president of Nigeria based on his antecedents.

Keyamo disclosed this while speaking as the Media Director, Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council during the Channels Politics Today on Friday evening.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one of the easiest candidates to sell. Nobody comes close to Tinubu’s record when it comes to public service in the last 23 years,” Keyamo said.

While defending the records of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, which has failed in security and economy, the minister said there are records created that Tinubu, if elected, will continue.

“There are records that this government has created that we are very proud of. I will not run away from them. This Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has uncanny ability to improve whatever he meets in the office,” he added.

