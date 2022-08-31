Mr. Peter Obi

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for calling on Nigerians to shun ‘money bags’ politicians.

Obi made this commendation in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He said, “I share fully in the sentiments and views attributed to H.E President

@MBuhari on the need to resist ‘money bag’ politicians who plan to rig the 2023 elections.

“Our democracy has come of age; and the people’s right to elect leaders of their choice should not be infringed upon. – PO,” he added.

Meanwhile, Obi has expressed displeasure over the issue of oil theft in the country.

In a tweet, the Labour presidential candidate said, “I am struck and intrigued by the news report linking “highly placed” Nigerians to oil theft. Same has been the case with financing insurgency and Boko Haram. When will FGN summon the political will to publicly name such persons?”

Read also: Peter Obi worried over ASUU indefinite strike

The former governor added that, in the national Interest, however, there should be no ‘sacred cows.’

On the long-running Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Obi stated that it’s gratifying that governors have undertaken to meditate on the lingering ASUU strike.

“This is propitious and a remarkable show of leadership. Hopefully, such direct constructive engagement will bring this strike to an end soonest. – PO,” he said.

RELATED NEWS