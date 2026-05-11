Peter Obi hails Osimhen after Galatasaray title victory

Galatasaray’s Nigerian forward #45 Victor Osimhen (C) celebrate after winning the Turkish Super lig football match between Galatasaray and Antalyaspor, and the championship, at the Rams Park stadium in Istanbul, on May 9, 2026. Galatasaray clinched the Turkish Super Lig championship with one week remaining in the season. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has congratulated Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen following his title-winning performance for Galatasaray S.K. in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray came from behind to beat Antalyaspor 4-2 on Saturday to win the league with one game to gvo.

Obi, in a statement posted on his X handle on Monday, praised Osimhen for inspiring young Nigerians through hard work, discipline and excellence after the forward scored twice in the decisive victory that secured the league title for Galatasaray.

“I want to join other fans in congratulating one of Nigeria’s many talented exports, Victor Osimhen, for successfully leading Galatasaray S.K. to the Turkish Süper Lig title with a brilliant performance, scoring twice in the decisive victory that sealed the championship,” Obi wrote.

He described the Super Eagles striker as a proud ambassador of Nigeria who continues to bring honour to the country through his achievements and conduct on the global stage.

According to Obi, Osimhen’s success further highlights the transformative power of sports and the need for greater investment in the sector.

“The truth is that Nigeria is blessed with countless talents like Osimhen, waiting for the right leadership, support, and environment to rise, excel, and bring glory to the nation,” he stated.

The former Anambra State governor also lamented what he described as the persistent neglect of sports development in Nigeria, stressing that proper support for the sector could help unlock opportunities for millions of young people.

Obi reiterated his belief that “a new Nigeria” where all sectors develop simultaneously remains possible, while wishing Osimhen greater success in the years ahead.