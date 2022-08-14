.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE outgoing Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in charge of Akwa Ibom State, Barrister Mike Igini has stated that the All Progressives Congress, APC in the State did not conduct governorship primaries within the stipulated time by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Igini, whose tenure as a REC in INEC expires August 15 also said that the APC didn’t conduct primaries for the Mbo State Constituency.

This was contained in a statement he issued in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, dated 10th of August, 2022.

The outgoing REC, said the clarification became necessary following series of calls and enquiries from members that participated in the party primaries to know the situation of things.

It was rumoured that some highly connected party stalwarts in the state were making efforts to compromise the national headquarters of the APC and allegedly planning to present a list of candidates that did not emanate from the primaries monitored by the state office of INEC.

Igini in the press statement listed the names of successful APC candidates that emerged from the party primaries monitored by the commission to contest the House of Assembly election in their various constituencies.

In the statement titled: “The status of party primaries monitored in Akwa Ibom state towards the 2023 general elections”, Igini stated that not all political parties presented candidates for all the positions.

The statement read: “In the last few days, despite the fact that many aggrieved individuals who participated in political party primaries have gone to court to seek redress, I have been inundated with calls and questions mainly from members and contestants of various elective primaries of the All Progressive Congress (APC) making enquiries and wanting to know exactly the position with respect to the APC primaries in Akwa Ibom State.

“The enquiries were in respect to Senatorial, Federal Constituencies, Governorship

and State House of Assembly candidacy in Akwa Ibom State towards the 2023 general elections.

“I am therefore, once more, impelled to restate for the records the status of party

primaries monitored in Akwa Ibom state as my five-year tenure comes to an end

and do state as follows:

“Generally, in Akwa Ibom State, all the political parties that conducted party primaries in compliance with the provisions of Section 84(i) 2022 Electoral Act were monitored by the various teams constituted for the exercise by the State

office and reports of the outcome endorsed and forwarded to Commission’s

headquarters in Abuja.

“However, not all political parties conducted primaries for all elective offices. The Commission fixed the conduct of all party primaries between

4th April and 3rd June, 2022.

“The APC did not conduct its gubernatorial party primary in Akwa Ibom State which

was scheduled to hold on 26th May, 2022 at the Sheergrace Arena, 8/10, Nsikak

Eduok Avenue, Uyo.”

He also explained that it was only in Mbo State Constituency that did not elect a candidate for the House of Assembly.

According to the statement, candidates that were elected for the State House of Assembly are: Etimbuk Ime Akpan (Abak), Charles Sunday (Eket), Emmanuel Isreal Peter (Esit Eket/Ibeno), Ephraim Victor Okon (Essien Udim), Christopher Okorie (Etim Ekpo/Ika), Uduak Jackson (Etinan), Mfon George (Ibesikpo Asutan), Emmanuel Eshiet (Ibiono Ibom) and Sylvanus Nyauko (Ikono).

Others are, John Ayang (Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo), Keegan Martins Ekene (Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara), Nsikak Edet Udo (Ini), Ubong Aniedi Ekpo (Itu), Chryss Sabastian Ekpo (Mkpat Enin), Edemikoh Ita Dan (Nsit Atai), Emmanuel A. Jim (Nsit Ibom) and Godwin Micheal Avo (Nsit Ubium).

Also elected as APC candidates for the State Assembly are: Hon. Godwin Ima (Okobo), Udo Brownson Ekeminua (Onna), Edmond Iniobong Nyong (Oron/Udung Uko), Noah Frank Noah (Oruk Anan), Godwin Ezekiel Obot (Ukanafun), Edet Sylvanus Okon (Uruan), Otuakak Etim Emenyi (Urue Offong/Oruko) and Emmanuel Hogan (Uyo).

