.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, has barred heads of traditional institutions in the state from conferring chieftaincy titles without government’s approval.

Matawalle in a statement by his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Zailani Bappa, said “All emirs, senior district heads and district heads in the state are hereby directed to officially seek permission from the state government before conferring traditional titles on anyone.

“The directive becomes necessary to check indiscriminate award and possible abuse of the traditional institution. Henceforth, no Emir, Senior District Head or District Head should appoint anybody into any traditional office without securing official permission and clearance from the state government.

“Compliance to this directive is now mandatory and failure will attract serious reprimand from the state government.”