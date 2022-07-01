By Emmanuel Okogba

Third seed, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur booked a fourth round spot at Wimbledon after dispatching her French challenger Diane Parry in straight sets 6-2 6-3 on Friday at centre court.

She was too much of an opponent for 19-year-old opponent as she let 5-0 at some point in the first set before Parry got two on the score board.

Jabeur faces Belgium’s Elise Mertens who beat Angelique Kerber next.

The 31-year-old is one of those expected to challenge for the title. The win is her eighth successive win on grass and has not dropped a single set so far in the competition.