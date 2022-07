Erik ten Hag has decided to keep Anthony Martial at Manchester United – according to The Mirror.

The Red Devils were initially open to selling or loaning out the Frenchman, who spent the second half of 2021-22 on loan at Sevilla, before the September 1 deadline.

However, Ten Hag has blocked Martial’s potential exit after seeing him score in three successive pre-season games, with the striker now set to lead the line for United at the start of the new season.